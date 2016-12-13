VIDEO: Big Sean's new music video has us feeling some type of way

There's nothing like a tall drink of Big Sean in the morning to get you feeling good, right!?One of our favorite artists to make it out of Detroit (but not forget where they came from) Big Sean released a new music video for his single "Bounce Back" and we are loving it. The song has a great hook, and the futuristic video pairs with it nicely.Big Sean (real name Sean Anderson) takes us through a hyper color world as he lays down lyric after lyric. The backdrop weirdly resembles Mars, or like, New Mexico. Same thing, right?