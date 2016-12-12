Just announced: Norah Jones at the Fox Theatre in May

Surely all you Starbucks-sipping fans of the sultry-voiced, multiple Grammy Award-winning, and multiply million-selling singer-songwriter will be super stoked to learn of Norah Jones' upcoming show at the Fox Theatre on May 23. It was just announced today.
Tickets ($39.50 and $68) go on sale this Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge), at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com and at the City Theatre box office, located inside Hockeytown Cafe. To charge tickets by phone, call 1-800-745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.
Norah Jones will make TV appearances this week in support of her critically acclaimed new album Day Breaks, which is described in a press release as "an affecting work of deep beauty for our turbulent times." These definitely are turbulent times, and Jones is that rare breed of popular MOR type artist whose work is as strong as it is successful. And her new album features jazz luminaries including Blue Note labelmates Wayne Shorter, Lonnie Smith, and Brian Blade, and has covers of tunes by Horace Silver, Duke Ellington and Neil Young, plus a bunch of originals.