click to enlarge At the Drive-In. Courtesy photo.

The incredibly influential post-hardcore band is playing just a handful of dates this Spring, and luckily for us one of them is March 27, 2017 at the Fillmore . These shows cover cities where the band was forced to cancel in June 2016 due to health concerns regarding singer Bixler-Zavala’s vocal cords.Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at all the usual locations. Many folks are salivating over how great their forthcomin full-lengthis. They haven't released new music since 2000, so this is a pretty big deal.