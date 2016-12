Free acoustic holiday showcase at Rust Belt on Sunday also has wine tasting

click to enlarge Kate Hinote and the Disasters. Photo by Erica Stephens.

Kate Hinote (from Kate Hinote and the Disasters) reached out to us at the start of the week to let us know about a free show she's put together at the Rust Belt market this Sunday, Dec. 11 in the afternoon."I've put together a Holiday Acoustic Showcase for the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale for Sunday, Dec. 11th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.," Hinote says. " The thing that's different about this one, besides the holiday aspect and inevitable Christmas songs, is that there will also be wine tasting with Woodberry Wine and an artisan food vendor event with Mitten Crate. Score!"Here's who I've snagged this go around and when you can catch them:1 p.m. - Holly Bernt1:45 p.m. - Ryan Allen2:30 p.m. - Audra Kubat / Tamara Finlay / Emily Rose3:30 p.m. - Anthony Retka4:15 p.m. - Kate Hinote & The Disasters