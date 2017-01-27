The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 27, 2017

The Scene

Annual Fathers Conference to hold workshops on raising LGTBQ youth and more

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge shutterstock_390346312.jpg
"Stereotypes about childcare are changing on their own, we're just trying to change them faster," says Leon Walker, an executive director of the Annual Father's Conference to be held in Waterford tomorrow afternoon.

While there's no doubt there's great disparity and some seriously divisive gender roles involved in parenting, Walker says many modern dads are becoming more active in not only child rearing, but also the greater conversation about fatherhood's role in a child's life.

"Dad's historically and currently aren't as involved in child-rearing and we're trying to create awareness," Walker says. "We're trying to change that perspective and open up the world of parenting to dads."

The conference, which will be held at the Oakland Schools Education Service & Conference Center from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., is all about recognizing the modern dad.

The conference will be made up of workshops, including a presentation by Laurel Blume Ruth Ellis Center about raising an LGTBQ child, managing anger, ways to express love, and how to talk to kids.

Walker says this conference, which welcomes dads, grandfathers, uncles, mothers, and aunts, will help serve a need that's not being met in the community.

"Dads are not being served elsewhere," he says. "There is is not enough out there for dads right now."

If you'd like to learn more or join the conversation about the importance of a father's role, you can click here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Catch-All

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Feedback (Jan 4-10) Read More

  2. Horoscopes (Jan 25-31) Read More

  3. Stir It Up: Mulenga for Mayor Read More

  4. Politics & Prejudices: Good luck retiring … ever Read More

  5. Detroit police chief faced criticism from minority officers at his last job Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation