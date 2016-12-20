News Hits

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Michigan city beats out Ohio, Ind. for regional fulfillment distribution center

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:51 PM

Amazon and (possibly) its drone delivery service will be landing in Livonia after receiving $7.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund and offers of a tax abatement on real or personal property.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced plans for the addition of around 1,000-1,500 jobs to the area by 2020. The company will reportedly invest $90 million into the Livonia area once construction is completed. The future distribution center, located at 13000 Eckles Rd., is a former facility that was once owned and operated as a chassis plant by General Motors, which closed during their bankruptcy proceedings.

The Detroit News reports the company could qualify for another $7.5 million in funding by the state by meeting job creation requirements, which could include a $2.6 million— based on the company's ability to hire and retain 350 qualified jobs by 2018 — for FY2019.

Amazon already operates a sorting facility in Brownstown that retains around 270 employees. No job announcements for the Livonia distribution center, have been posted to the company's career site yet.

A CBS report said the City of Livonia and Wayne County have plans to invest $1.5 million into the road infrastructure around the facility and completion is slated for October 2017.

Gabriel Goodwin is an editorial intern.

