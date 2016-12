Michigan city beats out Ohio, Ind. for regional fulfillment distribution center

Amazon and (possibly) its drone delivery service will be landing in Livonia after receiving $7.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund and offers of a tax abatement on real or personal property.On Tuesday, Amazon announced plans for the addition of around 1,000-1,500 jobs to the area by 2020. The company will reportedly invest $90 million into the Livonia area once construction is completed. The future distribution center, located at 13000 Eckles Rd., is a former facility that was once owned and operated as a chassis plant by General Motors, which closed during their bankruptcy proceedings.The Detroit News reports the company could qualify for another $7.5 million in funding by the state by meeting job creation requirements, which could include a $2.6 million— based on the company's ability to hire and retain 350 qualified jobs by 2018 — for FY2019.Amazon already operates a sorting facility in Brownstown that retains around 270 employees. No job announcements for the Livonia distribution center, have been posted to the company's career site yet. CBS report said the City of Livonia and Wayne County have plans to invest $1.5 million into the road infrastructure around the facility and completion is slated for October 2017.