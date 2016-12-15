The Scene

Thursday, December 15, 2016

The Scene

Detroit's the second sexiest place in America, according to a sex toy company

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 1:08 PM

Michigan is bringing sexy back.
giphy_17_.gif
Two of our cities placed in the 2016 Pure Romance "Sexiest U.S. Cities" while another made 2016 "Sexiest Cities by Sales to Females" based on the amount of product bought by women.
giphy_19_.gif
Detroit is number two (probably because the weather here is shit and we're stuck in doors 60 percent of the year) on the "Sexiest U.S. Cities" list, while the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo market took 18th. Philadelphia took the top spot from Washington D.C. — which topped the list in 2014 and 2015, but dropped to third behind Detroit. 
giphy_18_.gif
St. Joseph was second on a list of cities, ranked by sales to women per capita, in which the city only came behind Zanesville, OH (which let's be honest, it's Ohio ... what else is there to do?). Mankato, Minnesota, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Binghamton, NY rounded out the top-five list.
giphy_20_.gif

Here is the full "Sexiest Cities"list
Philadelphia, PA
Detroit, MI
Washington D.C.
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
New York, NY
Atlanta, GA
Baltimore
St. Louis
Dallas-Fort Worth
Tampa-St. Petersburg
Salt Lake City
Denver
Cleveland-Akron-Canton (Must have been that Cavs Championship.)
Pittsburgh
Buffalo
Milwaukee
Portland, OR
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI
Cincinnati
Green Bay-Appleton, WI
giphy_21_.gif

Tags: , , , ,

