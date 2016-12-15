Detroit's the second sexiest place in America, according to a sex toy company

Here is the full "Sexiest Cities"list

Michigan is bringing sexy back.Two of our cities placed in the 2016 Pure Romance "Sexiest U.S. Cities" while another made 2016 "Sexiest Cities by Sales to Females" based on the amount of product bought by women.Detroit is number two (probably because the weather here is shit and we're stuck in doors 60 percent of the year) on the "Sexiest U.S. Cities" list, while the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo market took 18th. Philadelphia took the top spot from Washington D.C. — which topped the list in 2014 and 2015, but dropped to third behind Detroit.St. Joseph was second on a list of cities, ranked by sales to women per capita, in which the city only came behind Zanesville, OH (which let's be honest, it's Ohio ... what else is there to do?). Mankato, Minnesota, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Binghamton, NY rounded out the top-five list.Philadelphia, PADetroit, MIWashington D.C.Minneapolis-St. Paul, MNNew York, NYAtlanta, GABaltimoreSt. LouisDallas-Fort WorthTampa-St. PetersburgSalt Lake CityDenverCleveland-Akron-Canton (Must have been that Cavs Championship.)PittsburghBuffaloMilwaukeePortland, ORGrand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MICincinnatiGreen Bay-Appleton, WI