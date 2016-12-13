News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

News Hits

VIDEO: Charlie LeDuff discusses his Fox 2 departure, Metro Times, and Detroit politics

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY VAUGHN GURGANIAN.
  • Photo by Vaughn Gurganian.
Last week Deadline Detroit sat down with Charlie LeDuff at his favorite stomping ground (American Coney Island) and discussed the state of Detroit media, politics, and more.


Bless his heart, LeDuff even took some time to single out the "good people at the Metro Times" during a discussion about Detroit's best journalists.

We have an interesting relationship with LeDuff. Lee DeVito tailed him for an in-depth profile about his work as a journalist/show pony at Fox 2 and other major media outlets. At times we've been critical of him for his innate ability to integrate himself into the story, but we also featured him in our 2016 Best of Detroit issue in which our readers voted him "Best TV Journalist" in metro Detroit.

You can watch the whole video by clicking here.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Alysa Offman

Catch-All

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Medical marijuana fees fund Michigan's War on Drugs Read More

  2. Feedback (11/30-12/6) Read More

  3. Activists warn: State ready to approve expansion of toxic waste site in Detroit Read More

  4. Feedback (11/9-11/15) Read More

  5. Horoscopes (Nov 7-13) Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation