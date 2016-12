VIDEO: Charlie LeDuff discusses his Fox 2 departure, Metro Times, and Detroit politics

click to enlarge Photo by Vaughn Gurganian.

Last weeksat down with Charlie LeDuff at his favorite stomping ground (American Coney Island) and discussed the state of Detroit media, politics, and more.Bless his heart, LeDuff even took some time to single out the "good people at the" during a discussion about Detroit's best journalists.We have an interesting relationship with LeDuff. Lee DeVito tailed him for an in-depth profile about his work as a journalist/show pony at Fox 2 and other major media outlets. At times we've been critical of him for his innate ability to integrate himself into the story, but we also featured him in our 2016 Best of Detroit issue in which our readers voted him "Best TV Journalist" in metro Detroit.You can watch the whole video by clicking here