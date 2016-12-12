The Scene

Monday, December 12, 2016

The Scene

This is the most popular TV show set in Michigan

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge Dean Winters in Battle Creek. - SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
  • Dean Winters in Battle Creek.

Even after being cancelled 13 episodes in, the short-lived CBS crime fighting show Battle Creek is still the most popular TV show that is set in Michigan — which tells us that we need more TV shows set in Michigan.

TV Guide made one of those fancy lists that tells you what the most popular TV show in each state is because why the hell not? Turns out, Battle Creek, the cancelled show about a cop and an FBI agent fighting crime in Battle Creek, MI is the most popular, which is kind of sad. Why aren't there more TV shows set in Michigan?

Hopefully this coveted award will change once Comedy Central's Detroiters debuts in February.

