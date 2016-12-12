The Scene

Monday, December 12, 2016

The Scene

The Silverdome is featured in the new Transformers movie trailer

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 9:22 AM

Remember when the cast of the new Transformers movie (including Marky Mark!) were in Detroit shooting footage for the new action movie? Well, the first trailer came out a few days ago and you can see some local locations in the clip like the Silverdome and the Packard Plant.


The Michael Bay directed film only has a 2017 release date so we'll keep you updated if we get an official date. In the meantime, check out the trailer and giggle at how rundown they made the Silverdome look like for the movie.

