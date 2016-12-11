News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, December 11, 2016

News Hits

New York Times reporter is looking for Macomb County residents who voted for Trump

Posted By on Sun, Dec 11, 2016 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A New York Times reporter is looking for women who reside in Macomb County, Michigan who voted for Trump in 2016 and for Barack Obama in 2012, according to a promoted post on the news outlet's Facebook page.

The reporter, Susan Chira, will be in town tomorrow, Dec. 12. If you fit the bill and would like to speak with Chira either in person or by phone, you can contact her at chira@nytimes.com.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's only first-run movie theater got remodeled Read More

  2. VIDEO: This short documentary on the Detroit River will blow your mind Read More

  3. Kid Rock embarrasses himself with a line of Trump-themed merchandise Read More

  4. VIDEO: Things got weird when Madonna did Carpool Karaoke Read More

  5. Bad Santa: our 2016 Metro Times Gift Guide Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation