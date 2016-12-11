New York Times reporter is looking for Macomb County residents who voted for Trump

click to enlarge Shutterstock

reporter is looking for women who reside in Macomb County, Michigan who voted for Trump in 2016 and for Barack Obama in 2012, according to a promoted post on the news outlet's Facebook page.The reporter, Susan Chira, will be in town tomorrow, Dec. 12. If you fit the bill and would like to speak with Chira either in person or by phone, you can contact her at chira@nytimes.com.