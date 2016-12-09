News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

News Hits

Why some Michigan farm workers still aren't making minimum wage

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge shutterstock_457645711.jpg
Ask any kid where food comes from and he'll say, "The grocery store." It's true in part, but shows how vastly disconnected we are from farming and its impact on all of our lives.

Michigan minimum wage laws, which don't require that farm workers are paid the state minimum wage, further prove this disconnect. In fact, workers throughout the food industry are denied living wages. For instance, servers in Michigan receive $3.23 an hour, which is based on the notion that they will receive at least an average of $5.27 an hour in tips. Here's a worksheet on how that works, if you're interested.

So, if you did the math right, you've worked it out that state minimum wage is currently $8.50. It will jump up to a whopping $8.90 come January, and to $9.25 by January 2018. Now, that's far from the $15 minimum wage that many protesters are fighting for, but it's still more than some Michigan farm workers earn.

Many migrant farm workers (people who move from state to state during harvest seasons to pick fruits and vegetables on farms all over the country) are often paid a "piece-rate," which means they're getting paid based on the weight of the produce they pick. That can often boil down to $4 or $5 an hour.

While LARA laws recently clarified that Michigan farm workers should receive the equivalent of minimum wage, even if they're paid on a piece-rate basis, this law doesn't apply to small farm employees.

A small farm is defined as an operation that uses less than 500 "man days" every three months. A man day is defined as "any day during which an employee performs agricultural work for at least one hour."

So, even though workers are doing the same work on a small farm and they would on a large farm, they aren't getting paid the same wage.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission really isn't happy with that, so on Monday they made a recommendation that all farm workers be protected under laws that require employers to pay workers the state minimum wage.

To give you an idea of how big the agriculture industry in Michigan is and how many workers might potentially be affected by a bump in wages: The food and agriculture industry contributes $101.2 billion annually to the state’s economy. Additionally, Michigan produces more than 300 commodities, making us the state with the second most diverse agriculture industry in the nation just behind California. In 2014, the number of farms in Michigan totaled 51,600 and the same year farmland totaled just under 10 million acres.

For more facts on Michigan's agricultural industry click here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jessica Hernandez and the Deltas debut new single 'Hot Damn' Read More

  2. Just announced: Tom Petty plays DTE in July Read More

  3. Exclusive: Rebel Kind debuts killer song off new LP Read More

  4. John Waters is celebrating his birthday in Detroit; we are all invited Read More

  5. VIDEO: Things got weird when Madonna did Carpool Karaoke Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation