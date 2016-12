click to enlarge Tom Petty with his Heartbreakers. Couresy photo.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers just announced the first dates of their 40th Anniversary Tour, which includes a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, July 18 . How stoked are you?Tom Petty announced the tour on Jimmy Fallon last night. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com Palacenet.com , the Palace's ticket store, and all physical Ticketmaster locations.