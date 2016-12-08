VIDEO: Jack White releases never-before-seen version of 'The Rose with the Broken Neck" and it's amazing

A never-before-seen black-and-white video recently surfaced, showing a nearly unrecognizable Jack White performing an acoustic version of "The Rose with the Broken Neck."Half the video is a short monologue from White, who talks about writing music for other artists before breaking into a haunting version of the tune.The video was taken in 2015 at Jackson, WY's Pink Garter Theatre during White's acoustic tour. It was filmed by Brad Holland who later edited it into the film below: