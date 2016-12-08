City Slang

Thursday, December 8, 2016

VIDEO: Jack White releases never-before-seen version of 'The Rose with the Broken Neck" and it's amazing

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 4:06 PM

A never-before-seen black-and-white video recently surfaced, showing a nearly unrecognizable Jack White performing an acoustic version of "The Rose with the Broken Neck."

Half the video is a short monologue from White, who talks about writing music for other artists before breaking into a haunting version of the tune.

The video was taken in 2015 at Jackson, WY's Pink Garter Theatre during White's acoustic tour. It was filmed by Brad Holland who later edited it into the film below: 

