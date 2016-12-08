Free acoustic holiday showcase at Rust Belt on Sunday also has wine tasting

"I've put together a Holiday Acoustic Showcase for the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale for Sunday, Dec. 11th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.," Hinote says. " The thing that's different about this one, besides the holiday aspect and inevitable Christmas songs, is that there will also be wine tasting with Woodberry Wine and an artisan food vendor event with Mitten Crate. Score!"
Here's who I've snagged this go around and when you can catch them:
1 p.m. - Holly Bernt
1:45 p.m. - Ryan Allen
2:30 p.m. - Audra Kubat / Tamara Finlay / Emily Rose
3:30 p.m. - Anthony Retka
4:15 p.m. - Kate Hinote & The Disasters