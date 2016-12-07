The Scene

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Detroit Zoo has a new Mayor – and she's 9 years old

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 11:14 AM

If this doesn't warm your black, beating heart than I don't know what will.

Trinity Favazza wrote a 100-word essay (again, this girl is 9 years old. I know college students who can barely write an essay) about the importance of amphibian conservation. Favazza's essay stood out amongst other essays from children around the state, and she was picked as the lucky new Mayor of the Detroit Zoo's Amphibiville for the next two years.

Trinity's mother, Angel Favazza, told MT that her daughter was sworn in by the Detroit Zoo's CEO Ron Kagan and Trinity was all smiles. Trinity (who hails from Shelby Township) will serve as the Mayor for the next two years where she hopes to continue to raise awareness of amphibian's and the Zoo. You go, girl!

Here's an adorable video from WXYZ when Trinity was sworn in.


