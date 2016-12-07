Just announced: PJ Harvey plays ROMT in April

Ms. Harvey is so fashion. Photo by Christie Goodwin.
Following yesterday’s Grammy nod for best alternative rock album for her last release, The Hope Six Demolition Project (Vagrant), PJ Harvey announced today that she's going on her most extensive North American headlining tour in more than ten years.
She will be touring with a 10-piece band, and playing 15 dates, including a stop at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on April 24. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, Dec. 8. General on-sale will commence on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. from all the usual places.