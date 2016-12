Detroit's 'water warrior' Monica Lewis-Patrick awarded $100K grant by nice snack food people

click to enlarge Monica Lewis-Patrick. Photo by Jacob Lewkow.

Today, something called the KIND Foundation, "through its KIND People Program, awarded a total of $1.1 million "to catalyze empathy and heal divides." Six activist/healers have been awarded $100,000 and one (Doniece Sandoval) was granted $500,000. Among the recipients? Our very own community activist Monica Lewis-Patrick, who we profiled in our "People" issue last year An excerpt from the profile inThis award is funded by the people who make those healthy junk food snacks, the ones in the rainbow wrappers Their praise for Monica Lewis-Patrick’s work is well-deserved:The other recipients of the $100,000 prize are Jo Dee Davis, who works for prison reform in Ohio; the Chicago-based Lam Ho, who works to provide legal services to those who cannot afford it; Sandra Goldberg, a breast cancer survivor in Chicago who works to provide care to those in underserved and uninsured communities; 75-year-old Phyllis Shaughnessy, nicknamed “the lunch lady,” who helped to deliver an estimated 20,000 food packages this year to families in rural Washington state; and "joyologist" Jodi Rae Ingstad, who works to serve North Dakota’s most vulnerable population. Doniece Sandoval will receive a $500,000 prize. Her California-based organization, Lava Mae, turned retired transportation buses into showers and toilets on wheels for the local homeless populations there.