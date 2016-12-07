City Slang

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Aretha Franklin's music will be honored at a star-studded event at Carnegie Hall

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_3.41.04_pm.png
Our love for Aretha Franklin runs deep. The Motown singer is known worldwide for soulful classics like "R-E-S-P-E-C-T," "I Say A Little Prayer," and "I'm Every Woman," but she's continued to make the Motor City her home, something for which she should continuously receive a standing ovation.

Now, the 73-year-old Franklin is being honored for her remarkable contributions to music. Michael Dorf, who regularly organizes shows to honor musical legends, is putting on the whole thing at Carnegie Hall with artists like Melissa Etheridge, Kenny Loggins, Ann Wilson, Todd Rundgren, Sarah Dash, Glen Hansard, Rhiannon Giddens, Taj Mahal, Living Colour, Allen Stone, and Bettye LaVette paying homage to Franklin.

The whole thing happens on March, 6 2017, so you have sometime to buy your tickets, although you shouldn't wait too long to do so. Dorf-organized concerts regularly sell out.

Tickets start at $48, with packages costing up to $10,000. That sounds ludicrous, but 100 percent of net proceeds go to music education organizations for underprivileged youth. For more info you can click here.


