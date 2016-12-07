5 reasons to go see Lizzo tonight at El Club

The Minneapolis-based rapper and singer Lizzo has been taking on the rap scene long before her debut albumdropped in 2013. Since then, she's released another album, an EP, and toured endlessly to show her fans that she's a force to be reckoned with. Here are 5 reasons to see Lizzo tonight at El Club.She didn't stay in Detroit for too long (she grew up in Houston) but Detroit's musical influence can be found on almost all of Lizzo's tracks.I don't think I've ver listened to an EP that made me feel so much joy! From the bangin' opener "Worship Me" to the hilarious and seriously relatable "Phone" each song has so much life and character to it. When writers describe music as "ear candy," this is what they are talking about.Another fantastic song from this year's"Good as Hell" was featured inand is the pop song that we all need after this election. It's positive, uplifting, funny, and has a killer beat. I have started listening to it the minute I wake up in the morning CAUSE IT MAKES ME FEEL SO GOOD ABOUT MYSELF.It's one thing to be able to spit verses left and right, but it's another to be able to rap verse after verse, and then bring it down with incredible vocals. Lizzo can do it all and we love her for that.There's a lyric in her song "Scuse Me" that simply goes, "I don't need a crown to know that I'm a Queen." SUMS IT ALL UP, FOLKS.