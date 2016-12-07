100 of Michigan's elected officials are pledging what? 

“I pledge to stand against hate and discrimination and affirm that Michigan should be a welcoming state for all.See below: for a list of all Michigan officials who've made the pledge.
I am proud of Michigan’s diversity. I recognize that at every level of American society, people of all backgrounds contribute to our democracy, culture and economy. We must advance the basic principles upon which the United States was founded, establishing the equality and dignity of all people regardless of their background.
I condemn any attacks on, harassment of, or intimidation of individuals or places of worship that are based on race, ethnicity, immigration or refugee status, religion, sexual orientation, or other social identities. From our schools to our neighborhoods and our city halls, Michigan must be a place that respects all of our diverse communities.”
