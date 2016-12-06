The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

The Scene

VIDEO: This short documentary on the Detroit River will blow your mind

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-06_at_12.53.54_pm.png
I grew up in the Downriver city of Wyandotte, a town that butts up to the Detroit River. In short, I've spent the majority of my life enjoying the scenic beautiful of the waterway, but fearing its chemical waste, pollution, and toxicity.

Local folklore will have you believe that fish therein are radioactive, three-eyed, and unsuitable for consumption. And if you jump into the water on a hot summer day, you might find yourself in the same physical state.

Well, it turns out that while the river is staging a comeback — thanks to wildlife conservationists and efforts made by countries on either side of the river.

Don't believe me? This 3-plus minutes documentary about the Detroit River and its designation as North America's only International Wildlife Refuge.  The film was made by "Tandem Stills + Motion, an outdoor film and photo company based in Los Angeles, in collaboration with the National Wildlife Refuge Association to highlight the accessibility of wildlife refuges located near major metropolitan areas," according to a press release.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eater names Al Ameer one of the best restaurants in America Read More

  2. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  3. Kid Rock embarrasses himself with a line of Trump-themed merchandise Read More

  4. Nelly did a surprise performance at COBO this weekend and we're pissed we missed it Read More

  5. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation