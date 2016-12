Tyvek to co-headline tour with Fred Thomas, including a Detroit date

click to enlarge Kevin Boyer. Photo by Doug Coombe.

Both Tyvek's Fred Boyer and Fred Thomas's Fred Thomas no longer reside in the Detroit area, though both retain such close ties here that many locals would likely be surprised to learn that. They will bring this wide-ranging February tour to Detroit on Feb. 21, but it's not known where the local date will be yet.Today, the video for Fred Thomas' song "Voiceover" was released. (There it is, embedded right above these words.) It's taken from Fred Thomas' new album,, which is out on Jan. 20.Last month, we featured Tyvek on the cover of Metro Times Formerwriter Ben Blackwell (Dirtbombs, Third Man) calls their Summer Burns double 7” “hands-down, one of the top ten Detroit rock and roll releases of all time. This band, on the surface, barely able to hold it together, Matt Z so far removed from being a conventional drummer, dropping heavy bombs like ‘Air Conditioner’ and ‘Summer Things’ which chug along with muscular Stooge abandon.”Feb 7 – Seattle, WA - Victory LoungeFeb 8 – Portland, OR - Mississippi StudiosFeb 9 - San Francisco, CA - Hemlock TavernFeb 10 – Oakland, CA - 1,2,3,4 GoFeb 11 – Los Angeles, CA - Hi HatFeb 13 – San Diego, CA – Soda BarFeb 14 – Tucson, AZ -Club CongressFeb 15 - El Paso, TX - details forthcomingFeb 16 – Austin, TX -MohawkFeb 17 – Houston, TX - Walter’sFeb 18 – New Orleans, LA - Circle BarFeb 19 - Atlanta - details forthcomingFeb 20 - Nashville - details forthcomingFeb 21 - Detroit - details forthcoming