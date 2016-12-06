The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

The Scene

This Lions logo with Trump's face on it will haunt your dreams forever

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 1:38 PM

As my editor pointed out to me after I sent him a photo of the Detroit Lions' logo plastered with Donald Trump's head on it, "WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!"

SCREENSHOT FROM UPROXX
  • Screenshot from Uproxx


I'm not sure why Uproxx decided to redesign every NFL logo with Trump's head, but I do know that it will haunt my dreams for the next 4 years, or until he fucks up and is impeached.

Now we have an ongoing debate in the newsroom to what this creature looks like? It's like a weird mix of a centaur, a liger, a sphinx, and a manticore. Truly terrifying folks.

click to enlarge A manticore for comparison. - SCREENSHOT FROM THE DARK WEB.
  • Screenshot from the dark web.
  • A manticore for comparison.


Also, will someone show the Lions this new logo? Maybe it will scare them enough to make it to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. John Waters is celebrating his birthday in Detroit; we are all invited Read More

  2. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  3. Kid Rock embarrasses himself with a line of Trump-themed merchandise Read More

  4. Eater names Al Ameer one of the best restaurants in America Read More

  5. Nelly did a surprise performance at COBO this weekend and we're pissed we missed it Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation