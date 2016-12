This Lions logo with Trump's face on it will haunt your dreams forever

Screenshot from Uproxx

click to enlarge Screenshot from the dark web.

A manticore for comparison.

As my editor pointed out to me after I sent him a photo of the Detroit Lions' logo plastered with Donald Trump's head on it, "WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!"I'm not sure why Uproxx decided to redesign every NFL logo with Trump's head, but I do know that it will haunt my dreams for the next 4 years, or until he fucks up and is impeached.Now we have an ongoing debate in the newsroom to what this creature looks like? It's like a weird mix of a centaur, a liger, a sphinx, and a manticore. Truly terrifying folks.Also, will someone show the Lions this new logo? Maybe it will scare them enough to make it to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.