Tuesday, December 6, 2016
This Lions logo with Trump's face on it will haunt your dreams forever
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 1:38 PM
As my editor pointed out to me after I sent him a photo of the Detroit Lions' logo plastered with Donald Trump's head on it, "WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!"
I'm not sure why Uproxx decided to redesign every NFL logo
with Trump's head, but I do know that it will haunt my dreams for the next 4 years, or until he fucks up and is impeached.
Now we have an ongoing debate in the newsroom to what this creature looks like? It's like a weird mix of a centaur, a liger, a sphinx, and a manticore. Truly terrifying folks.
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot from the dark web.
-
A manticore for comparison.
Also, will someone show the Lions this new logo? Maybe it will scare them enough to make it to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.
