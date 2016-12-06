City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

City Slang

Iggy Pop, Jack White, and Mike Posner all got nominated for Grammy Awards this morning

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Iggy Pop. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Iggy Pop.

These Detroit boys didn't receive as many nominations as Queen Beyoncé (a whopping 9 nominations) or Rihanna, but Iggy Pop, Mike Posner, and Jack White all got some love from the Grammys this year.

Iggy Pop scored a nomination for his amazing album Post Pop Depression that we featured on the cover of MT this past spring. The album got a Best Alternative Album nod. He worked on the album with Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age and played his first Detroit show in over 15 years at the Fox this past spring. It was epic.

A nomination that kind of came from left field was Southfield-born Mike Posner for Song of the Year with "I Took a Pill in Ibiza." The Song of the Year category is specifically for the songwriter and is judged based off the lyrics of the tune. This is a major honor for the singer-songwriter.

Jack White did receive a nomination for his song "City Light" under the Best American Roots song, but what we really care about is that he and Beyoncé share a nomination for Best Rock Performance for the Lemonade track "Don't Hurt Yourself." Bey and White are going up against Alabama Shakes, David Bowie, and oddly enough Disturbed. 2016 is weird, man.

White technically also received nomination for Album of the Year because he contributed to Beyoncé's Lemonade. That also means that Big Sean will get some credit for working on Bieber's Purpose which received a Album of the Year nomination, as well as U-M grad and producer Maejor who also contributed to Bieber's album.

The Grammy's air on February 12, 2017.



Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Eater names Al Ameer one of the best restaurants in America Read More

  2. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  3. Kid Rock embarrasses himself with a line of Trump-themed merchandise Read More

  4. Nelly did a surprise performance at COBO this weekend and we're pissed we missed it Read More

  5. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation