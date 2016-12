Iggy Pop, Jack White, and Mike Posner all got nominated for Grammy Awards this morning

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Iggy Pop.

These Detroit boys didn't receive as many nominations as Queen Beyoncé (a whopping 9 nominations) or Rihanna, but Iggy Pop, Mike Posner, and Jack White all got some love from the Grammys this year.scored a nomination for his amazing albumthat we featured on the cover of MT this past spring. The album got a Best Alternative Album nod. He worked on the album with Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age and played his first Detroit show in over 15 years at the Fox this past spring. It was epic.A nomination that kind of came from left field was Southfield-bornfor Song of the Year with "I Took a Pill in Ibiza." The Song of the Year category is specifically for the songwriter and is judged based off the lyrics of the tune. This is a major honor for the singer-songwriter.did receive a nomination for his song "City Light" under the Best American Roots song, but what we really care about is that he and Beyoncé share a nomination for Best Rock Performance for thetrack "Don't Hurt Yourself." Bey and White are going up against Alabama Shakes, David Bowie, and oddly enough Disturbed. 2016 is weird, man.White technically also received nomination for Album of the Year because he contributed to Beyoncé'sThat also means thatwill get some credit for working on Bieber'swhich received a Album of the Year nomination, as well as U-M grad and producerwho also contributed to Bieber's album.The Grammy's air on February 12, 2017.