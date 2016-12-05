The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

The Scene

This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 10:02 AM


Here's a little something to brighten your dreaded Monday.

Amanda Bell, from Saline, MI, posted this video from her Snapchat story to Facebook the other day using the infamous deer filter to explain the frustration that many of us feel while shopping: the long lines at the checkout.

The best part of the video is Bell's use of different Snapchat filters to portray the various characters of the story. Bell is of course the deer, but the employees at Kohl's get their own filter and it just adds to the wackiness of the story.

The video has punched in over 2.1 million views on Facebook and is inspiring people to rant on the video app with different filters just like Bell. Is it just us, or does this seem like a new way to make people laugh? Are comedians going to start snapping their standup bits with funny filters? Could this be the new fad of 2017? Time will only tell, y'all.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mich. minimum wage to be raised — but far short of $15 Read More

  2. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

  3. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  4. The airport is the most Instagrammed spot in Detroit? Read More

  5. What's an agrihood?: Detroit's getting the country's first Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation