This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day

Here's a little something to brighten your dreaded Monday.Amanda Bell, from Saline, MI, posted this video from her Snapchat story to Facebook the other day using the infamous deer filter to explain the frustration that many of us feel while shopping: the long lines at the checkout.The best part of the video is Bell's use of different Snapchat filters to portray the various characters of the story. Bell is of course the deer, but the employees at Kohl's get their own filter and it just adds to the wackiness of the story.The video has punched in over 2.1 million views on Facebook and is inspiring people to rant on the video app with different filters just like Bell. Is it just us, or does this seem like a new way to make people laugh? Are comedians going to start snapping their standup bits with funny filters? Could this be the new fad of 2017? Time will only tell, y'all.