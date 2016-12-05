The airport is the most Instagrammed spot in Detroit?

We're not going to discredit scientific information, but we're kind of shocked that the Detroit Metro Airport is the most Instagrammed spot in Detroit. We thought it would have been Joe Louis Arena or maybe even Campus Martius, but alas, it is our faithful airport. Must be that funky tunnel with all the cool lights, eh?
Oh, and selfies. People apparently looooove to take selfies at the airport.
However, it is not the most Instagrammed spot in the state of Michigan. USA Today released the information based off the most geo-tagged spots in every state. Surprisingly, Michigan State University's campus is the hottest spot to test out a new Instagram filter in Michigan. Tom Izzo must be doing something right.
DTW came in second place, followed by U-M, then Comerica Park, and finally the Palace of Auburn Hills.