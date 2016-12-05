City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

City Slang

Nelly did a surprise performance at COBO this weekend and we're pissed we missed it

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge Nelly, feeling himself at COBO. - COURTEST PHOTO
  • Courtest photo
  • Nelly, feeling himself at COBO.

It must have been the money that made Nelly perform at a company's Christmas party, eh?

United Shore, based in Troy, not only celebrated the holidays with a Christmas party at COBO Center, but it was also the company's 30 year anniversary which is a pretty big deal.

In celebration of the milestone, United Shore went all out and booked none other than Nelly to do a surprise performance for the employees — and we must say that we're slightly jealous that we didn't receive an invite.

The company tells us that Nelly performed for more than an hour and the crowd was eating it all up. There's a short video below of his surprise performance.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  2. Mich. minimum wage to be raised — but far short of $15 Read More

  3. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  4. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

  5. What's an agrihood?: Detroit's getting the country's first Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation