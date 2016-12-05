News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

News Hits

Michigan's presidential election recount has begun

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Michigan's recount of the state's presidential election results commenced at noon on Monday, following a late-night ruling by a federal judge.

In a rare Sunday hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled in the favor of Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who requested the recount, allowing the massive effort to begin Monday instead of Wednesday.

The jumpstart left Michigan clerks scrambling to hand-count some 4.8 million ballots by Dec. 13.

Stein, who finished in fourth place with less than 1.1 percent of the vote, has requested recounts in key battleground states Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania amid concerns that the election could have been hacked. In Michigan, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just 10,704 votes — the most narrow margin for a presidential election in the state's history. (84,290 ballots did not have a recorded vote in the presidential election, an increase of 80 percent from 2012.)

Attorney General Bill Schuette and other Michigan Republicans have attempted to stop the recount, calling recount a waste of taxpayer money. Trump has called Stein's effort "a scam" meant to fill the Green Party's coffers.

But Goldsmith ruled in favor of Stein, writing "Without elections that are conducted fairly – and perceived to be fairly conducted – public confidence in our political institutions will swiftly erode."

According to The Detroit News, the Stein campaign says it has recruited hundreds of volunteers to help in the recount effort. However, Southfield attorney Mark Brewer, who is representing the campaign in Michigan, admitted it was “highly doubtful” that the recount could be completed by the deadline.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Lee DeVito

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  2. Mich. minimum wage to be raised — but far short of $15 Read More

  3. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

  4. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  5. The airport is the most Instagrammed spot in Detroit? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation