Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

Table and Bar

Avalon bakery continues expansion with DTW offerings and more

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:39 AM

click image AVALON/FACEBOOK
  • Avalon/Facebook
DTW's McNamara Terminal has once again outdone itself in the food department.

In addition to Chick-fil-A, Pinkberry, Bigalora, and Papa Joe's - on top of the the tons of other dining options in the terminal - travelers can now score Avalon International Breads baked goods, to-go sandwiches, and specialty coffee drinks from Mighty Good Coffee inside the Harvest Grounds Newsstand on the "C" Concourse.

The move into the airport food services world is just one of several expansion efforts by the nearly two-decade-old Avalon. Earlier this year, the bakery opened a second retail location inside its bakehouse on the city's east.

Later this month, the bakery is supposed to open an additional café in Ann Arbor. And sometime early next year, a third location will arrive in Detroit.

See also: Die-hard fans line up 24 hours before first two Michigan Chick-fil-A openings

See also: Foodie Travel Advisory: Bigalora helping in DTW dining expansion with new location to open Dec. 11

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Michigan woman's Snapchat story is the best thing you'll see all day Read More

  2. Mich. minimum wage to be raised — but far short of $15 Read More

  3. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  4. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

  5. What's an agrihood?: Detroit's getting the country's first Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation