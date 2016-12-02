Tonight: Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater with pianist Geri Allen at the Music Hall

Two superstars of the contemporary jazz world return to their Michigan roots with a unique, one-night-only show in downtown Detroit going down tonight, Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are still available to see the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer (and Tony Award-winning actor) Dee Dee Bridgewater with the Carr Center's artistic director, piano player Geri Allen.
Tonight's show will cap a three-day residency at the Carr Center. If you've not made plans yet — or heck, why not just change the ones you already have? Tickets for the event are $60 for adults and $25 for students; available at thecarrcenter.org and at the Carr Center, 311 E. Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226.
Raised in Flint, Mich., Bridgewater moved to New York City early in her career and found success quickly — notably as Glinda the good witch in The Wiz on Broadway, for which she won a 1975 Tony Award. a graduate of Cass Tech, famed jazz pianist and educator Geri Allen has built and sustained an international career in jazz performance, composition, bandleading and creativity, as well as a major force in jazz education who recently returned to Detroit in order to become the Carr Center's artistic director.