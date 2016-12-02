City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 2, 2016

City Slang

Tonight: Singer Dee Dee Bridgewater with pianist Geri Allen at the Music Hall

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER. PHOTO BY MARK HIGASHINO.
  • Dee Dee Bridgewater. Photo by Mark Higashino.

Two superstars of the contemporary jazz world return to their Michigan roots with a unique, one-night-only show in downtown Detroit going down tonight, Friday, Dec. 2. Tickets are still available to see the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer (and Tony Award-winning actor) Dee Dee Bridgewater with the Carr Center's artistic director, piano player Geri Allen.

Tonight's show will cap a three-day residency at the Carr Center. If you've not made plans yet — or heck, why not just change the ones  you already have? Tickets for the event are $60 for adults and $25 for students; available at thecarrcenter.org and at the Carr Center, 311 E. Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226.


Raised in Flint, Mich., Bridgewater moved to New York City early in her career and found success quickly — notably as Glinda the good witch in The Wiz on Broadway, for which she won a 1975 Tony Award. a graduate of Cass Tech, famed jazz pianist and educator Geri Allen has built and sustained an international career in jazz performance, composition, bandleading and creativity, as well as a major force in jazz education who recently returned to Detroit in order to become the Carr Center's artistic director.


click to enlarge GERI ALLEN. COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Geri Allen. Courtesy photo.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by Mike McGonigal

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Feds OK NEXUS pipeline, which would run through southeast Michigan Read More

  2. Ultimate time lapse: You can see 32 years in metro Detroit pass by in three seconds Read More

  3. Detroit Restaurants Openings & Closures: November 2016 Read More

  4. This 'Humans of Macomb' post really hit home for a lot of people Read More

  5. Charlie LeDuff quits Fox gig Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation