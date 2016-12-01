The Scene

Thursday, December 1, 2016

The Scene

This 'Humans of Macomb' post really hit home for a lot of people

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 12:30 PM

If you haven'y been following the new series from Humans of New York creator Brandon Stanton about Macomb County then we highly suggest you do — they have been heartbreaking, fascinating, and extremely insightful to the people who make up the county that is north of Detroit.

One post in particular that was published yesterday really struck us as something. In fact, it basically sums up how the country has been feeling lately — a lack of economic security that Donald Trump promised he would fix in his campaign.

“I grew up in the suburbs. I used to think that I could write a prescription for a poor man: ‘Get a job, save your money, pull yourself up by the bootstraps.’ I don’t believe that anymore. I was ignorant to the experiences of poor people. I’d invite anyone to come and meet the people who live in this neighborhood. Right now we are surrounded by working poor people. These are the people who sell your tools at Sears, and fix your roofs, and take care of your parents, and mow your lawns, and serve your meals. They’re not getting a living wage. There’s no money left to save. There’s nothing left if they get sick. Nothing left if their car breaks down. And God forbid they make a mistake, because there’s nothing left to pay fines or fees. When you’re down here, the system will continue to kick dirt in your face. You can’t pull yourself up when there’s nothing to grab onto. We aren’t paying our brothers and sisters enough to live. We want them to serve us, but we aren’t serving them.”

A photo posted by Humans of New York (@humansofny) on


These ideas of not being able to pull yourself up and not making a livable wage are totally themes that the Democratic party would capitalize on, but instead, Donald Trump did that. Whether or not he goes through on those promises is yet to be seen, but this post perfectly sums up the feeling and anxieties that many voters felt.

For more of the Humans of Macomb posts, click here.

