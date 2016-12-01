Stop everything: The band Low shares a brand new Christmas song!

There may be millions of them, but there are not very many decent songs in existence which celebrate/exploit the holidays. Believe me; I know. As the music editor in charge of the "miscellaneous" section at amazon.com from 1998-2002 (back when they actually had humans running that place, and we actually posted a whole lot of content back then believe it or not), I oversaw different holiday lists and things in order to try to get people to spend more money on stuff they absolutely did not need. No one anywhere ever needed that CD of holiday hits performed with power tools. But I reviewed and listened to hundred of holiday recordings, because it was my job. And there are worse jobs.
Here in fact is my silly review of the Toolbox Christmas record in question, still embedded on the detail page of the item for sale: "What could be more Christmassy than goofy novelty record albums of goofy novelty songs you've heard all your life and have a distinctly love-hate relationship with? This wonderfully horrible record combines all the sounds that a well-stocked, Tim Allen-style tool shop can produce, if one is so inclined to use a drill press, bag of nails, saw, ratchet, table saw, and vacuum as musical instruments. Together with traditional wind instruments, mandolin, and a dulcimer, Phillips plays the carpenter's greatest yuletide hits. As the liner notes very correctly state, "Tchaikovsky's beloved 'Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy' may never sound the same to you again once you've experienced Phillips's ensemble of antique hand drill, mandolin, anvil, T-square, level, and pipes." This is a great novelty gift, particularly for that relative you're not necessarily fond of."
Anyway, this is far too long of a lead-up to the simple fact that Low, who have already recorded and released one of the only Christmas-themed records in the history of humans, today released a new holiday song. It is called “Some Hearts (At Christmas Time)" and vocalist Mimi Parker induces an instant dream state every time we hear her.
With the exception of one single in 2008, we've been waiting 17 years for more Christmas music by Minnesota's masters of explosively stripped-down minimalist pop music, and we finally have our wish. Maybe the rest of 2016 isn't going to be that bad, after all? Jingle bells, and stuff!