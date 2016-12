Fleatroit returns with holiday edition this Sunday, Dec. 4

click to enlarge Screenshot courtesy of Fleatroit.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Fleatroit.

Have you ever been to one of these things? At the last "Fleatroit" I attended, I got some garage rock 45s, a rad replacement copy of that hilarious bookby James Young, and a framed vintage Boblo advertisement.In advance of the next one which goes down this Sunday at the Outer Limits Lounge in Hamtramck spoke with one of the organizer/sellers, the singer-songwriter Kelly Jean Caldwell , to get her take on what it's all about. She answered our questions in one guy, so they are presented below: