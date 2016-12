Detroit Restaurants Openings & Closures: November 2016

click image Parc/Facebook

Just in time for the holiday season, metro Detroit saw a pretty sizeable influx of new restaurants open - at least 10, by our count.Among the most anticipated downtown openings, Parc in the former Fountain Bistro at Campus Martius, which offers Midwest comfort foods prepared with French techniques. Maru Sushi & Grill in the Federal Reserve Building brings more sushi options to the office crowd. And a bit north on Woodward, the growing 2941 Street Food chain has soft opened with its take on "modern" Middle Eastern cuisine.On the closure side, thesays Peas & Carrots Hospitality quietly shuttered Au Cochon in Birmingham, not long after closing its neighboring Arthur Avenue Italian eatery this fall. Elsewhere in Corktown, St. Cece's Pub went out with a bang, and says healthy-ish burger maker Moo Cluck Moo closed its original Dearborn Heights location to focus instead on its mobile restaurant business.