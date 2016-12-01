Detroit Restaurants Openings & Closures: November 2016

click image
Just in time for the holiday season, metro Detroit saw a pretty sizeable influx of new restaurants open - at least 10, by our count.
Among the most anticipated downtown openings, Parc in the former Fountain Bistro at Campus Martius, which offers Midwest comfort foods prepared with French techniques. Maru Sushi & Grill in the Federal Reserve Building brings more sushi options to the office crowd. And a bit north on Woodward, the growing 2941 Street Food chain has soft opened with its take on "modern" Middle Eastern cuisine.
On the closure side, the News
says Peas & Carrots Hospitality quietly shuttered
Au Cochon in Birmingham, not long after closing its neighboring Arthur Avenue Italian eatery this fall. Elsewhere in Corktown, St. Cece's Pub went out with a bang, and The Detroit News says
healthy-ish burger maker Moo Cluck Moo closed its original Dearborn Heights location to focus instead on its mobile restaurant business.
See also: Campus Martius welcomes Parc restaurant; Louisiana Creole Gumbo expands with second location
Openings
Parc
, 800 Woodward
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
, 13505 W. Seven Mile Road
2941 Street Food
, 4219 Woodward Ave.
Maru Sushi & Grill
, 160 W. Fort St.
Always Brewing Detroit
, 19180 Grand Rive Ave.
7 Greens
, 344, Hamilton
Birmingham
Love and Buttercream
, 746 E. Maple
Birmingham
Neehee’s
, 4924 Rochester Road
Troy
Naf Naf Grill
, 624 W. Big Beaver Road
Troy
World of Beer
, 42820 Ford Road
Canton
See also: Chains: 2941 Street Food to offer 'fresh approach and modern twist to Middle Eastern'
See also: What's for Lunch: Louisian Creole Gumbo celebrates opening of second location, announces food truck venture
Closures
Moo Cluck Moo
, 8606 N. Telegraph Road
Dearborn Heights
Au Cochon
, 260 N. Old Woodward
Birmingham
St. Cece's Pub
, 1426 Bagley Ave.