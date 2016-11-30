News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

News Hits

Ypsi's Mark Maynard: We should have stopped Betsy when we had the chance

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 7:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Courtesy Shutterstock

Our blogger buddy out in Ypsilanti, Mark Maynard, has been inspired to apologize to all Americans by the announcement that "Billionaire Betsy" DeVos will lead the Department of Education under the incoming Trump administration.

We've expressed some of our misgivings already. Most of them were at the centerpiece of a story we ran a decade ago when her husband Dick DeVos ran for governor: "You don't know Dick" but remain true today.

Basically, the DeVoses have recklessly, ruthlessly pushed charters. Notice there's a fine line there: Charters are a feature of education in America, yes. Some allow for innovation, such as the Boggs School in Detroit, founded on the principles of a leftist couple we have covered favorably over the years. No, it's not supporting charters that worries us about the DeVoses so much as the way they support them: a dogged, blindly ideological, bull-in-a-china-shop approach to "reform."

As the ACLU pointed out in a statement earlier this week, "Betsy DeVos has ardently supported unlimited, unregulated growth of charter schools in Michigan, elevating for-profit schools with no consideration of the severe harm done to traditional public schools. She’s done this despite overwhelming evidence that proves that charters do no better at educating children than traditional public schools and serve only to exacerbate funding problems for cash-strapped public districts."

But we were really interested in what our buddy Maynard had to say. And his piece does have some even juicier quotes:

http://markmaynard.com/2016/11/we-should-have-stopped-betsy-devos-when-we-had-the-chance/
"She has consistently pushed a corporate agenda to privatize, de-professionalize and impose cookie-cutter solutions to public education." —Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association
"When Michigan lawmakers this year were considering a measure that would have added oversight for charter schools in Detroit, members of the DeVos family poured $1.45 million into legislators’ campaign coffers — an average of $25,000 a day for seven weeks. Oversight was not included in the final legislation.” —Chalkbeat
"[Betsy DeVos] is partly responsible for what even charter advocates acknowledge is the biggest school reform disaster in the country." —The New York Times

Better schools were never the end goal. I think, from day one, the real objective has always been to kill the teachers unions, while, at the same time, funneling public money into the hands of private corporations. —Mark Maynard

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

More by Michael Jackman

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Good news, everybody: The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club declared nation's third best Read More

  2. WMU football team plays at Ford Field this Friday if you want to pretend you're in college again Read More

  3. Trump wants to appoint a Michigan native to lead U.S. Health Department, everyone on the left thinks its a bad idea Read More

  4. How climate change is shaping Michigan Read More

  5. You can donate money to fallen WSU Officer Colin Rose Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation