Wednesday, November 30, 2016

The Scene

VIDEO: Some guy dressed up as Sonic the Hedgehog and rode around downtown

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 12:17 PM


We're not exactly sure what the purpose of this video is, but holy shit, this is amusing as hell.

Local YouTube vlogger Kevin LaDuke uploaded a video of himself dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog and rode a skateboard through Detroit to the delight of many people passing by.

While the idea many not be revolutionary, it is hilarious to see the looks on people's faces when Sonic vooms by on a skateboard or skates at the Campus Martius ice rink.

If you want to see more of LaDuke's videos check out his YouTube channel.

