News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

News Hits

Trump wants to appoint a Michigan native to lead U.S. Health Department, everyone on the left thinks its a bad idea

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 6:15 AM

click to enlarge That's old Tommy boy on the far left, which is probably the only time anyone has ever referred to him in such a way. Photo via Shutterstock.com.
  • That's old Tommy boy on the far left, which is probably the only time anyone has ever referred to him in such a way. Photo via Shutterstock.com.
President-elect Donald Trump announced he hopes to appoint Dr. Tom Price as secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a job that would likely involve dismantling the Affordable Care Act and Medicare and defunding Planned Parenthood.

It will come as a surprise to exactly no one that the left is pissed about this possible appointment and they're already casting such fretful metaphors as "akin to asking the fox to guard the henhouse," which is a quote from Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) referenced in a AlterNet news story.

And for anyone who was hoping that Obamacare, Medicaid, and Medicare would be salvaged, such metaphors aren't too far off base. Actually, for anyone who thinks women and the LGTBQ community are real people who should have equal rights wouldn't be too far off base.

Price, who's a congressman in Georgia, has voted dozens of times to repeal Obamacare, according to NPR. He also introduced the Restoring Americans’ Healthcare Freedom Reconciliation Act, which sought to revoke reimbursements given to "essential community providers" (read: Planned Parenthood) who provide abortions "beyond limited circumstances and whose network exceeds $350 million in Medicaid billing reimbursements." So, a lot of pro-choice people are kind of freaking out, given that Planned Parenthood and other such organizations provide not only family planning services, but screenings for breast cancer, HIV/AIDS, and sexual transmitted diseases and infections.

He also wants to overhaul Medicare and has a plan to privatize the program by giving stipends to seniors who would then be able buy private insurance using government benefits. He says such a system would encourage competition and lower costs.

It's being speculated that Price, who's spewed anti-LGBT rhetoric from time to time, might also cut funding to programs that give people with HIV access to life-saving drugs. He has a strong anti-gay track record, voting against a 2007 bill that would prohibit workplace discrimination against gay people, voting against marriage equality, and voting against repealing Don't Ask Don't Tell.

He may also have agreed with religious fanatics who said Hurricane Sandy was a direct result of the homosexual agenda, particularly the Marriage Equality Act. Oy vey!

Price, who's a Dearborn native and an alumnus of both Dearborn High School and University of Michigan, spent 20 years teaching "resident physicians at Emory University School of Medicine and as medical director of the Orthopedic Clinic at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta," according to a Detroit News article.

In short, fuck Tom Price and fuck Donald Trump.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Good news, everybody: The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club declared nation's third best Read More

  2. Ypsi's Mark Maynard: We should have stopped Betsy when we had the chance Read More

  3. WMU football team plays at Ford Field this Friday if you want to pretend you're in college again Read More

  4. How climate change is shaping Michigan Read More

  5. You can donate money to fallen WSU Officer Colin Rose Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation