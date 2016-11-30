City Slang

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

City Slang

Tonight: Julie's Motor City Songbirds Festival at PJs

Posted By on Wed, Nov 30, 2016 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge AUDRA KUBAT AND HER TRIO (TAMARA FINLAY AND EMILY ROSE). COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Audra Kubat and her trio (Tamara Finlay and Emily Rose). Courtesy photo.

The holiday season brings with it a lot of special fundraising events. Tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 30, one of the year's most anticipated annual shows goes down at PJ's Lager House, with this year's installment of Julie's Motor City Songbirds Festival.

As most of us know, Julie Pevos Sias started the fest years ago just as a way to bring together the women artists she likes the most and have them play under one roof while also raising money for a few different charities.


This time, the tables have turned a bit in the kindest way. The artists themselves have collaborated to put it together, and all the proceeds are going to Julie herself, to help cover much-needed medical expenses. The line-up is pretty killer, and the cause is crucial.


Doors are at 7 p.m., and the cover is only $8. In rough order, you've got Reidun; Michelle Held; Chrissy Morgan and Susie Woodman; Leah and Julia (of Eleanora); Kate Hinote and the Disasters; Thirty Men; Escaping Pavement; Alison Lewis and Kelly Corrigan; then finally, Audra Kubat, Tamara Finlay, and Emily Rose. See you there.

click to enlarge 14695557_10157627717105416_3703918849512981896_n.jpg


