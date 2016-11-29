Want to be our digital content intern?

Looking for an internship that values your excellent taste in GIFs and doesn’t mind if you have complex feelings about Kanye? Want to work in an office with odd gnome statues and the occasional visit from a life-sized dinosaur? Great, keep reading.
We’re looking for people who:
1. Get the Internet. We don't want to teach you how to tweet, though we won't judge you by your number of followers. We want someone who wants to learn about online content strategy while offering creative new ways to continue upping our Internet game.
2. Get Detroit. Ok, metro Detroit. There's no shortage of content about the Motor City, and at Metro Times, we aim to rise above the noise and bullshit to present a unique, informed perspective.
3. Have a sense of humor. There will be days when you write something and no one cares. We expect you to find a tearful GIF and move on. There's no times to be sad, there are cat videos to find.
4. Have goals. Our Internet game is driven by them and we expect our interns to be goal-minded. We don't care if you're halfway through a B.A. in English Lit or if you're an Accounting major who just happens to have a keen sense of what will probably go viral, but we will ask you how this role will help you in the future. Have a good answer.
Alright, interested? If so, please send your 5 favorite things on the internet, some of your writing (doesn't have to be published) and a resume to Jack Roskopp at jroskopp@metrotimes.com by December 16. Send a cover letter if you want, but it's not required.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.