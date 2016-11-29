The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

The Scene

Want to be our digital content intern?

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 1:20 PM

Looking for an internship that values your excellent taste in GIFs and doesn’t mind if you have complex feelings about Kanye? Want to work in an office with odd gnome statues and the occasional visit from a life-sized dinosaur? Great, keep reading.


Detroit Metro Times is looking for someone who loves fun and the internet and who isn’t a jerk. This last thing is very important. The position will report to the web editor and will be focused on creating content for the web, including multiple social media platforms.

Key responsibilities will be:

1. Creating editorial galleries — you'll use images in conjunction with clever, informative(ish) copy to tell a story. For examples, please see here, here, and here.

2. Blog writing — our print product hits newsstands each Wednesday, but we publish web content around the clock. We'll expect you to pitch your own ideas, produce assigned content, and quickly adapt to the Metro Times voice and style.  

3. Social media — you'll crete copy, curate images, and schedule social media updates. Show off your meme skills, examine humanity.

We’re looking for people who:

1. Get the Internet. We don't want to teach you how to tweet, though we won't judge you by your number of followers. We want someone who wants to learn about online content strategy while offering creative new ways to continue upping our Internet game.

2. Get Detroit. Ok, metro Detroit. There's no shortage of content about the Motor City, and at Metro Times, we aim to rise above the noise and bullshit to present a unique, informed perspective.

3. Have a sense of humor. There will be days when you write something and no one cares. We expect you to find a tearful GIF and move on. There's no times to be sad, there are cat videos to find.

4. Have goals. Our Internet game is driven by them and we expect our interns to be goal-minded. We don't care if you're halfway through a B.A. in English Lit or if you're an Accounting major who just happens to have a keen sense of what will probably go viral, but we will ask you how this role will help you in the future. Have a good answer.

Alright, interested? If so, please send your 5 favorite things on the internet, some of your writing (doesn't have to be published) and a resume to Jack Roskopp at jroskopp@metrotimes.com by December 16. Send a cover letter if you want, but it's not required. 


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Good news, everybody: The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club declared nation's third best Read More

  2. Charlie LeDuff quits Fox gig Read More

  3. Rent in Detroit is on the rise with no end in sight Read More

  4. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  5. These Ohio State fans think it's funny to make jokes about Flint's water Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation