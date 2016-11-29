City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 29, 2016

City Slang

Movement 2017 tickets are on sale in case you want them before all your friends

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge Kraftwerk at Movement 2016. - COURTESY PHOTO.
  • Courtesy photo.
  • Kraftwerk at Movement 2016.

Our favorite dance party that kicks off the summer is already selling tickets to the 3-day bash that takes over Hart Plaza in May.

Early Bird tickets went on sale Monday, November 29 at noon and completely sold out in 15 minutes. Fortunately, the first wave of GA and VIP weekend passes are currently on sale for $155 and $300 respectively. You can grab them here. The lineup isn't out yet, but the cheaper ticket prices are worth it.

Oh, and here's a nifty little trailer for you to watch to get you pumped for 2017. Lord knows we need to get pumped for this coming year. Movement 2017 will take over Memorial Day weekend May 27-29.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Good news, everybody: The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club declared nation's third best Read More

  2. Charlie LeDuff quits Fox gig Read More

  3. Rent in Detroit is on the rise with no end in sight Read More

  4. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  5. These Ohio State fans think it's funny to make jokes about Flint's water Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation