Movement 2017 tickets are on sale in case you want them before all your friends

Our favorite dance party that kicks off the summer is already selling tickets to the 3-day bash that takes over Hart Plaza in May.
Early Bird tickets went on sale Monday, November 29 at noon and completely sold out in 15 minutes. Fortunately, the first wave of GA and VIP weekend passes are currently on sale for $155 and $300 respectively. You can grab them here. The lineup isn't out yet, but the cheaper ticket prices are worth it.
Oh, and here's a nifty little trailer for you to watch to get you pumped for 2017. Lord knows we need to get pumped for this coming year. Movement 2017 will take over Memorial Day weekend May 27-29.