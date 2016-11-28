Monday, November 28, 2016
Steve Martin and Martin Short will be here in May to make you laugh your ass off
Posted
By Jack Roskopp
on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 11:45 AM
click to enlarge
Steve Martin and Martin Short know wha we all need after the disastrous year we've all had.
The two legendary comedians are teaming up once again for an evening of comedy, music, film clips, and conversations about their iconic careers. The comedians are calling it "An Evening You Will Never Forget For the Rest of Your Lives" and we don't doubt that title one bit.
Martin and Short will be joined on stage by Grammy Award-winning bluegrass group Steep Canyon Rangers. Any Steve Martin fan knows that he plays a mean banjo so don't be surprised when he busts it out and starts yodeling.
The night will take place at Meadow Brook Amphitheater on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. and you can get them here
.
Tags: Steve Martin, martin Short, Image