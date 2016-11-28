City Slang

Monday, November 28, 2016

DJKage to drop new album 'Grand Design 2' at start of the year

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 3:47 PM

DJKAGE. PHOTO FROM INSTAGRAM.
  • DJKage. Photo from Instagram.

One of Detroit’s best known beat makers plan to bring 2017 in with a great new album, expected to drop on the very first day of the year:

DJKage, Grand Design 2
The last time we heard from DJKage, he was turning Donald Trump flubs into an old school ghetto-tech hit. Now the DJ and producer has going back to the boom-bapisms that made D-Imports Vol 2 one of last year’s best projects. The video for Grand Design 2 features frequent collaborator (and phenomenal emcee in his own right) Mic Phelps dropping a 60 seconds worth of bars over a subtle, piano-driven beat.


