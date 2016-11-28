The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

The Scene

Detroit eyed as location for Shakespearean theater made from shipping containers

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CONTAINER GLOBE
  • Photo courtesy of Container Globe
Detroit is on the shortlist as the permanent location for a planned project that would create a Shakespearean theatre out of repurposed shipping containers, Curbed Detroit reports.

Modeled after Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, the Container Globe's modular design would theoretically make it mobile, but creator Angus Vail says he would prefer to find a permanent home for it — and Detroit is his first choice.

“I personally love the idea of having the first Container Globe in Detroit,” Vail told Curbed. Vail, originally from New Zealand, says he first visited Detroit in the 1980s and fell in love with it then. “There's nowhere that's more 'America' than Detroit," he says. "And for the Globe to be part of Detroit’s renaissance in even a small way would be fantastic.”

Vail says he has support from Shakespeare's Globe in London, the Shakespeare Theatre Association, and the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington. He plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in the next year.

Such a theater would follow other instances of shipping container-mania in Detroit, from a planned Midtown food court called ShipYard to The Fountain, a pop-up restaurant located in Campus Martius this summer, to a new condominium located north of Corktown.

Read more at Curbed.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Lee DeVito

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These Ohio State fans think it's funny to make jokes about Flint's water Read More

  2. Rent in Detroit is on the rise with no end in sight Read More

  3. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  4. You can donate money to fallen WSU Officer Colin Rose Read More

  5. U-M prof details theory on how the presidential election could have been hacked Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation