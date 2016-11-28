Detroit eyed as location for Shakespearean theater made from shipping containers

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Container Globe
Detroit is on the shortlist as the permanent location for a planned project that would create a Shakespearean theatre out of repurposed shipping containers, Curbed Detroit reports
.
Modeled after Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, the Container Globe's modular design would theoretically make it mobile, but creator Angus Vail says he would prefer to find a permanent home for it — and Detroit is his first choice.
“I personally love the idea of having the first Container Globe in Detroit,” Vail told Curbed
. Vail, originally from New Zealand, says he first visited Detroit in the 1980s and fell in love with it then. “There's nowhere that's more 'America' than Detroit," he says. "And for the Globe to be part of Detroit’s renaissance in even a small way would be fantastic.”
Vail says he has support from Shakespeare's Globe in London, the Shakespeare Theatre Association, and the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington. He plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in the next year.
Such a theater would follow other instances of shipping container-mania in Detroit, from a planned Midtown food court called ShipYard
to The Fountain, a pop-up restaurant located in Campus Martius
this summer, to a new condominium located north of Corktown
.
Read more at Curbed
.