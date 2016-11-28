Monday, November 28, 2016
Charlie LeDuff quits Fox gig
By Lee DeVito
on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 4:12 PM
Charlie LeDuff
The Pulitzer prize-winning reporter/cellphone thief-nabber
/walking content factory Charlie LeDuff has quit his gig at Fox, announcing the move in a post on his Facebook page
on Monday.
According to the post, his last day with Fox will be Thursday. His show, The Americans
, has been syndicated to Fox stations across the country since 2014.
LeDuff says he has nothing lined up next, although he plans to remain in Michigan. When I profiled him in Metro Times
last year, he didn't hint at what his next move might be.
