The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 28, 2016

The Scene

Charlie LeDuff quits Fox gig

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge Charlie LeDuff - PHOTO BY VAUGHN GURGANIAN
  • Photo by Vaughn Gurganian
  • Charlie LeDuff
The Pulitzer prize-winning reporter/cellphone thief-nabber/walking content factory Charlie LeDuff has quit his gig at Fox, announcing the move in a post on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to the post, his last day with Fox will be Thursday. His show, The Americans, has been syndicated to Fox stations across the country since 2014.
LeDuff says he has nothing lined up next, although he plans to remain in Michigan. When I profiled him in Metro Times last year, he didn't hint at what his next move might be.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Scene

More by Lee DeVito

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These Ohio State fans think it's funny to make jokes about Flint's water Read More

  2. VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing Read More

  3. Rent in Detroit is on the rise with no end in sight Read More

  4. ICYMI: Eater zooms in on Detroit's Arab-American food scene Read More

  5. In the 'other Detroit,' inequality and poverty are increasing Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation