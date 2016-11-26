Saturday, November 26, 2016
VIDEO: The trailer for Comedy Central's 'Detroiters' is out and it's amazing
By Jack Roskopp
on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 12:51 PM
Hello, Detroit!
We've been so excited about Comedy Central's new show
starring Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, and our lovely city of Detroit that you can imagine how pumped we were when we saw that the trailer for the show came out.
The show is called Detroiters
and stars native Detroiters Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson who have actually made it in the comedy world (Richardson on Veep
and Robinson on SNL).
Richardson and Robinson are seen happily walking through our city until they walk by some tough as nails construction workers and their demeanor completely changes.
If this is any indication on how this show will be then we are even more excited than before. The show debuts Tuesday, February 7. The show is produced by Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis, so you know it's gotta be good.
