Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 25, 2016

Table and Bar

Who's Your Pappy: Find the coveted Pappy Van Winkle at this Hamtramck dive bar

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANDREA BONAVENTURA
  • Photo by Andrea Bonaventura
You might expect the exceedingly popular Pappy Van Winkle in pricey speakeasies like Sugar House, or from the whiskey lounge at Townhouse Detroit - not a neighborhood beer and a shot joint in Hamtramck.

But somehow the Painted Lady Lounge has managed to finagle not one, but five bottles of the stuff, including the Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, 12 Year Special Reserve, and the 15, 20, and 23 Year Family Reserves.

The coveted bourbons made their way into the bar earlier this week, with the 10 and 12 Years first to go on sale (1.5-ounce pours go for $20 and $25 respectively).

We've seen Pappy available elsewhere in metro Detroit, but for more dough. Earlier this year, for example, Ale Mary's Beer Hall in Royal Oak expanded its booze offerings with the addition of a whiskey list that included several PVW reserves available in 1-2 ounce pours (ranging from $35/$65 for 10 Year to $65/$120 for Family Reserve Rye).

The Van Winkle name evokes frenzy among its most devoted fans, so the Lady's scoring it is considered a relatively big win. Aficionados have been known to schmooze liquor store owners to be added to waiting lists, enter raffles, and have even fallen victim of counterfeit Pappy scams - all for a chance at nabbing the limited number of bottles that are released every year.

Now all loyal Pappy followers have to do is brave the raucous Painted Lady for a taste.

The Painted Lady is at 2930 Jacob St.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

More by Serena Maria Daniels

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Aretha Franklin's National Anthem was long as hell but amazing as ever Read More

  2. U-M prof details theory on how the presidential election could have been hacked Read More

  3. In the 'other Detroit,' inequality and poverty are increasing Read More

  4. Trump's education secretary pick Betsy DeVos is the opposite of 'drain the swamp' Read More

  5. Sabra hummus may have been recalled, but lucky for us, Detroit has loads of better choices Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation