Thursday, November 24, 2016

Bad Santa: our 2016 Metro Times Gift Guide

Thursday, November 24, 2016

Well, folks — we are officially in the holiday season and the time to shop for your loved ones is upon us. Of course, you could go to Target, the mall, or go ballistic with online shopping — but there's also something great about shopping local for your best friend, mom, or significant other.

We round up gifts for every person in your life: the mom who wants her kid to look hip, the foodie, the music lover, and yes, even the stoner in you life. We also take a look inside Detroit's newest shop, Well Done Goods in the Eastern Market.

So have a look at the best gifts that Detroit has to offer and of course, Happy Holidays!

Behind the scenes at Well Done Goods

Gifts for your hipster friend's child

Tech toys that impress

Shopping local in Detroit

Sweet Detroit streetwear gifts

Gifts for the Detroit music-lover

Gifts for the Detroit book-lover

Gifts for the Detroit foodie

Le Nain Rouge's guide to Detroit

Gifts for the stoner in your life

