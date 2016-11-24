Thursday, November 24, 2016
Bad Santa: our 2016 Metro Times Gift Guide
Posted
By MT Staff
on Thu, Nov 24, 2016 at 3:19 PM
Well, folks — we are officially in the holiday season and the time to shop for your loved ones is upon us. Of course, you could go to Target, the mall, or go ballistic with online shopping — but there's also something great about shopping local for your best friend, mom, or significant other.
We round up gifts for every person in your life: the mom who wants her kid to look hip, the foodie, the music lover, and yes, even the stoner in you life. We also take a look inside Detroit's newest shop, Well Done Goods in the Eastern Market.
So have a look at the best gifts that Detroit has to offer and of course, Happy Holidays!
Behind the scenes at Well Done Goods
Gifts for your hipster friend's child
Tech toys that impress
Shopping local in Detroit
Sweet Detroit streetwear gifts
Gifts for the Detroit music-lover
Gifts for the Detroit book-lover
Gifts for the Detroit foodie
Le Nain Rouge's guide to Detroit
Gifts for the stoner in your life
Tags: Detroit shopping, Metro Times gift guide, Detroit gifts, Image