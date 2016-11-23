Sabra hummus may have been recalled, but lucky for us, Detroit has loads of better choices

click to enlarge
You may have heard by now that the FDA recently issued a voluntary recall on some varieties of Sabra hummus
because of fears over potential listeria contamination.
Other parts of the country may be reeling over this recall, which includes containers with a "best before" date up through Jan. 23, 2017, but we've lucked out here in metro Detroit, thanks to an abundance of Middle Eastern eateries and grocery stores.
When we're dining out, we love the range in how it's prepared, from the classics at places like Royal Kabob in Hamtramck, Al Ameer in Dearborn, or Anita's Kitchen in Ferndale, to the more unusual, like Zingerman's spinach variety or the black-eyed peas version at Detroit Vegan Soul.
For the snacker who might otherwise feel inclined to pick up a tub and bag of baby carrots on the way home, we are also in no short supply of delicious (and fresh!) store-bought hummus.
To find out some popular gems, we surveyed some locals, who not surprisingly, pointed us toward the Dearborn and Hamtramck areas for inspiration.
In Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Super Greenland Market
is a great place to start. The super market chain's five locations are known for Wild Wednesdays discounts on produce, halal meats, and hot deli, plus its ample supply of hummus.
Busy lunchers also swear by New Yasmeen Bakery (13900 Warren Ave., Dearborn), where in addition to fresh-baked pita, meat pies, and healthy salads, diners can grab a to-go serving of the chickpea mash.
In nearby Redford Township, Beirut Bakery (257 Schoolcraft) is a longtime staple, with its popular hot and cold halal deli, featuring not just hummus, but also baba ghanouj, and a few labna and garlic dips. One friend pointed out that this spot also does a fantastic raw kibbeh on Fridays.
Headed over in Hamtramck, Al-Haramine (3306 Caniff St.) has your fix for bulk Middle Eastern and Asian spices, European groceries, mountains of fresh produce, and a plentiful olive garden where you can pick just about as much hummus as you can handle.
Similarly, Holbrook Market (3201 Holbrook St.) also has a decent olive bar with hummus, plus a hot deli where you can pick up a box of chicken and rice and other prepare foods.
So you see, that even in a world that's increasingly affected by overly-processed junk food that can literally make us sick, it's comforting to know that around here we can at least be shielded from bad hummus.
This is obviously just a sampling of spots that sell great take-home hummus. Share with us your favorites in the comments, on Facebook, or by emailing us at eat@metrotimes.com.