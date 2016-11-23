Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Morrissey reschedules show at Royal Oak Music Theatre that was slated for tonight
By Jack Roskopp
on Wed, Nov 23, 2016 at 10:05 AM
Due to a band member coming down with an illness, Morrissey had to reschedule his show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre for tonight to Wednesday, December 7.
The Royal Oak Music Theatre tweeted about the cancelation and reschedule last night and informed attendees that there tickets will be honored at the new date. Plus, if you want a refund you can do so as well.
Yesterday, we reported
that Morrissey sent a letter on behalf of PETA asking General Motors asking them to start using vegan leather interiors on some of their cars. This cancellation and reschedule is in no relation to Morrissey's letter — although it wouldn't shock us if it was. You never know what you're gonna get with Moz.
